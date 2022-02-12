74 F
Teen shot and killed on Antelope Street

Joshua Pou, deceased

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 9, 2022– A Belizean teen who had recently been released from the Princess Royal Youth Hostel was shot and killed on Hercilett Moody Street in the Antelope Street Extension area this morning. Joshua Pou’s lifeless body was found lying behind a vehicle in the area after shots were heard around 8:30 a.m., reports say.

Police believe Pou, 17, was the target of the gunman, who fired several shots at him, but at this time no motive for the shooting has been established, since so far the police are not aware of any prior incident in the area involving Pou that could have led to the fatal shooting. According to reports, Pou sustained at least 7 gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Pou had been reportedly staying at a friend’s house in the area after some misunderstanding with his family led to him being put out the family’s home. Although there has been no indication that he was involved in any prior incident in the area, however, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, the Police Department’s Communications Director, said today that Pou, subsequent to his departure from the hostel, had been charged for aggravated burglary.

Police are investigating.

