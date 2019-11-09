The key to LeadHership

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019– Another highly anticipated event held during Entrepreneurship Month is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED). This year, to commemorate the day, the LeadHership Conference was held at the Princess Ramada Hotel on November 6.

As its name suggests, the LeadHership Conference is all about empowering women to take up prominent roles in society and educating them on how to handle the challenges and triumphs of owning and/or leading a business.

This year’s conference was attended by over 300 attendees and was organized by the Belize Centre for Training and Development (BCTD). The panel of presenters featured local leaders such as Dr. Carla Barnett, Minister of State for the Ministry of Labor; Dr. Danalyn Myvett, WED Ambassador and the Founder of BCTD; Mayor Bernard Wagner, who delivered the keynote address, and other leaders and entrepreneurs.

Under the theme “Rise Up,” a myriad of topics were discussed, including discourses entitled, “Being Resourceful: How to Creatively Overcome Your Challenges”, “Women Must Lead the Path to Community Rebuilding: Yes Women Can”, and “I Rise: Her Story”.

Participants also had the opportunity to network and engage in discussions to further promote development through constructive interaction.

This year marked the 5th anniversary of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and the LeadHership Conference, which is Belize’s leading networking event for women leaders, business owners and entrepreneurs.

Feature photo: Mayor Bernard Wagner, welcome address speaker and Mrs. Karen Young, an organizer for the LeadHership Conference 2019