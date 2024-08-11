UDP Uproar

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 8, 2024

A consultation was held between the National Commission for Families and Children (NCFC) and the National Women’s Commission to end child marriages on Wednesday, August 8, to legislate the legal marriage age to be 18, across the board.

The Belize Marriage Act of 2011 notes that the minimum age for any unmarried man or unmarried woman is 18 years of age; however, in some rural communities in Belize, children – primarily girls – are wed as early as 13 years old.

“As the law in Belize stands now, you can get married in Belize with parental consent, but we don’t believe that parents should consent to somebody getting married at the age of 16. We feel since marriage is a contract, it should be for 18-year-olds, and the minimum age should be 18. That’s what the campaign is about,” said Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development.

Minister Balderamos Garcia noted that in the olden days, young girls would be wedded according to what was the norm, but times have changed in the 21st century.

According to Thea Garcia Ramirez, Chairperson of the National Women’s Commission, the idea was proposed in the previous session of the Children’s Parliament, where the children presented and debated the topic among themselves.

“Children are not allowed to vote; they’re not allowed to buy cigarettes; they’re not allowed to drink. I don’t know why we’re allowing them to get married; they’re not prepared to enter into a [legal] contract. Adults have a hard enough time as it is staying married once they’re married. I don’t know why to expect children to understand the consequences of a lifelong contract,” she said.

Garcia Ramirez explained that when girls get married at a young age, it compromises their development as children and they are forced into adulthood.

“When you have a committed relationship at 13/14, more than likely that child will not finish school; if they are finished with primary school – will not go to high school. They start having a family, having children [and] they start to work. So, their earning over their lifespan is severely compromised, because they have not acquired enough education,” she mentioned.

Minister Balderamos Garcia believes that no actual punishment will be given for previous incidents if it becomes a law, except that such marriages would not being accepted publicly.