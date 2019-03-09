Toledo F.A. 1st Division results

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Sun. Mar. 3, 2019– The Toledo Football Association (TFA) hosted two 1st Division games today at the Victor Sanchez Union Field.

In game 1, Indianville defeated TCC by a score of 3 to nil. Justin Trapp, Francis Budna and Marlon Kus scored for Indianville. Theodore Lopez from Indianville, and Cordel Noralez from TCC were both ejected from the game.

In game 2, Estrellas defeated Mavericks by a similar score of 3 to nil. Glenford Hines, Jr., Zidane Hines and Alex Terry scored for Estrellas. Glenford Hines, Jr. from Estrellas, and Liston Armstrong, Jr. from Mavericks were both ejected from the game.

Members of the TFA Normalizing Committee express our gratitude to everyone who was at the games, and look forward to their continued presence at future games.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: We appreciate Mr. Benguche’s inclusion of information on player ejections in his report, as discipline of players on the field is an important aspect of the game.)