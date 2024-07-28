Covid cases back on the rise

Photo: TLEAP stakeholders receiving copy of the training module

RET’s TLEAP project trains transportation personnel to combat human trafficking in Belize

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 24, 2024

Today, the Refugee Education Trust, also known as RET International, concluded its Transportation Leaders Empowered Through Education Awareness and Effective Policy Change on Human Trafficking in Belize (TLEAP) project. The closing ceremony took place at the Best Western Belize Biltmore Plaza in Belize City.

The TLEAP project, which began in January 2023, was a collaborative effort involving the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council, the US Embassy, the Ministry of Transport, the University of Belize, and various municipal bodies across the country.

This project is RET’s second initiative aimed at combating human trafficking, focusing on raising awareness and equipping those in the transportation sector with the knowledge to identify and report potential trafficking situations.

“Human traffickers use different modes of transportation to transport victims, hiding them in plain sight. Personnel in the transport sector are the eyes and ears on the highways, in the air, and at sea or on the waterways. The nature of your profession puts you in a unique position to recognize and report potential instances of human trafficking,” explained Cherese Ferguson, RET Country Director.

The project included educational training and capacity-building for 540 stakeholders in the transportation service industry at both national and municipal levels. It also expanded public awareness campaigns on human trafficking. One of the primary goals was to strengthen partnerships between civil society and government in order to enhance citizen participation in combating trafficking.

Under the theme, “Spot, Share, Stop Human Trafficking,” the awareness campaign was promoted through written material and videos. These were created and distributed in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Alvin Young Nazarene High School, which helped produce animated videos.

The project also partnered with the University of Belize to develop an online course, providing a broader reach and supporting the sustainability of prevention efforts through continued education.

Belize’s efforts in combating human trafficking were acknowledged in the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report by the US State Department, which ranked the country as Tier 2. This ranking indicates that Belize is making significant efforts to meet the minimum standards for addressing human trafficking, although there is still more work to be done.

To further these efforts, TLEAP has developed a training module for those interested in becoming trainers. This resource provides a comprehensive curriculum, learning objectives, topic content, and activities designed to educate others about human trafficking.

“It’s a starting point, obviously, that you start and you build on it, and the training manual is an ongoing training. You never reach a point where you fully understand all the implications with respect to human trafficking. Being able to have this manual is the first step, but being able to have it spread across your entire municipality is the next step,” shared the Mayor of Belize City, Bernard Wagner, who was in attendance.

Wagner also noted the importance of awareness in everyday situations. “You might see a young person attached to someone, a stranger, and it might just pass you; but having this manual now, and having the training done by RET individuals, you will be able to now quickly recognize that sort of activity,” he added.

The closing ceremony was held in recognition of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, observed on July 30. Next on RET’s agenda is a Human Trafficking Awareness Walkathon/Rideathon, to be held free of cost, on July 27, at the BTL Park, starting at 6:00 a.m.