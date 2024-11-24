25.7 C
Belize City
Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Battle of Orange Walk by Dr. Angel Cal

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 21,...

Forest Dept. rescues young jaguar in Hattieville

by William Ysaguirre HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Thurs. Nov....

Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

Photo: Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of the...

Trinity Pascual is Miss Garifuna 2024-25

HeadlineTrinity Pascual is Miss Garifuna 2024-25
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Nov. 18, 2024

Trinity Pascual of Dangriga Town secured the crown at this year’s Miss Garifuna Pageant, held at the Belmopan Civic Center on November 9.

Six young ladies hailing from different parts of the country vied for the crown at this year’s Miss Garifuna Pageant: Jailyn Sabal—Belize City; Trinity Pascual—Dangriga Town; Ithamar Cho—Belmopan; Adriana Palacio—Seine Bight; Darina Ramos—Punta Gorda Town; and Kyla Williams—Hopkins.

The contestants were judged on their beauty, dancing talent, a monologue, as well as their knowledge of the Garifuna culture via a question-and-answer segment.

At the pageant’s end, Kyla Williams of Hopkins finished as second runner-up. Meanwhile, Adriana Palacio of Seine Bight secured first runner-up, and Trinity Pascual was crowned as the new 2024-25 Miss Garifuna.

Apart from the crown, individual prizes were given to Adriana Palacio of Seine Bight, for the Best Dress, and Miss Pascual for the Best Chumba representation.

Check out our other content

PM Briceno holds critical discussions in Mexico

Two murders in western Belize

Teen on motorcycle run over by dump truck

Two men killed in separate motorcycle accidents

Orange Walk duo charged with murder

BEL predicts decline in power supply in 2025

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.