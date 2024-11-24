The Battle of Orange Walk by Dr. Angel Cal

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Nov. 18, 2024

Trinity Pascual of Dangriga Town secured the crown at this year’s Miss Garifuna Pageant, held at the Belmopan Civic Center on November 9.

Six young ladies hailing from different parts of the country vied for the crown at this year’s Miss Garifuna Pageant: Jailyn Sabal—Belize City; Trinity Pascual—Dangriga Town; Ithamar Cho—Belmopan; Adriana Palacio—Seine Bight; Darina Ramos—Punta Gorda Town; and Kyla Williams—Hopkins.

The contestants were judged on their beauty, dancing talent, a monologue, as well as their knowledge of the Garifuna culture via a question-and-answer segment.

At the pageant’s end, Kyla Williams of Hopkins finished as second runner-up. Meanwhile, Adriana Palacio of Seine Bight secured first runner-up, and Trinity Pascual was crowned as the new 2024-25 Miss Garifuna.

Apart from the crown, individual prizes were given to Adriana Palacio of Seine Bight, for the Best Dress, and Miss Pascual for the Best Chumba representation.