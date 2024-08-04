31.7 C
Belize City
Sunday, August 4, 2024

GoB delays automatic expungement of minor drug offences

Photo: Section 30 of the Criminal Records...

GoB exploring plans for “future of Port of Belize”

Photo: Pier head at Port of Belize...

New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

Photo: New Word Screwworm larva and fly by...

Trio who killed Coast Guard officer plead guilty to manslaughter

GeneralTrio who killed Coast Guard officer plead guilty to manslaughter
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Aurelio Montero, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. July 30, 2024

Three men who were accused of murdering a Coast Guard officer, 23-year-old Aurelio Montero, Jr. of Bullet Tree Village, in 2015, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Monday, July 29.

An encounter between Montero and the three men took place at the Welcome Center in downtown San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, on Good Friday of that year when Montero appeared to have passed out on the ground near the center and was later approached by three individuals – Windel Obando, Saul Ortiz, and Hamed Awe – all from the Kontiki area in San Ignacio.

It was alleged that the trio took Montero behind a building and proceeded to beat him and rob him of his wallet and shoes without any resistance from him. He was left for dead. After the vicious beatdown, Montero, who remained unconscious, was picked up by police and taken for medical care, but he died a few days later.

It is believed that his death was a result of the injuries he sustained in the beat-down by the trio.

After spending close to a decade behind bars at the Belize Central Prison, the trio appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter after their initial charge of murder was downgraded.

They were released (ostensibly due to “time served” on remand), but ordered by the court to each compensate the family of the deceased with $5,000 by January 2025.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.