Two girls escaped from Marla’s House of Hope in Belmopan

Police are asking your assistance in locating two girls who escaped from Marla’s House of Hope in Belmopan on Monday evening. The girls are identified as Anavellia Tzui, 14 and Stephanie Enriquez, 15. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these girls is asked to please call 911/922.
