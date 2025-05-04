More measles cases in Belize!

Canadian tourist, Mexican foreman, fall to their deaths in San Pedro in separate incidents

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Apr. 28, 2025

Two men—a tourist and a construction foreman—fell to their deaths in San Pedro Town in separate incidents over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, April 26, when a 40-year-old Mexican national, Pedro Badal Torres, a construction foreman, fell to his death from the top of a building on a construction site about 3.5 miles north of San Pedro Town while he was hauling galvanized zinc sheets for roofing work.

Construction site where Torres fell

Sometime after 1:00 p.m. that Saturday, Torres was walking towards the northwestern portion of the roof when he reportedly stepped on a weakened section of the structure’s galvanized flooring, and fell through a portion of that flooring that had disintegrated after he stepped on it.

When he fell, a loud bang was heard, which prompted his coworkers to search for him. He was soon found unresponsive on the ground. Attempts were made to revive Torres; however, efforts by first responders failed.

Torres’s body has been transported to the morgue at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is pending.

Watermark Hotel where Radchenko was staying

A day after that incident, a Canadian tourist suffered a similar death after he fell from the 3rd-floor balcony of the Watermark Hotel. The deceased, 47-year-old Loran Radchenko, had been socializing with others in a room at the hotel over the preceding night, and had just left when the tragic accident took place.

At 7:53 a.m. the hotel’s security camera captured him falling to his death. His body would be found several minutes later. Local authorities confirmed that Radchenko was consuming alcohol while he had been socializing.

Police have not yet indicated whether his death has been classified as foul play or as an accident.