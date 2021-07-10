Two shot on Plues Street, one dead

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 7, 2021– Police are investigating the murder of a young man that occurred last night on Plues Street in Belize City. Reports from the police are that a single gunman approached a group and fired multiple shots, which fatally wounded 20-year-old Stefan Bowen and injured a 19-year-old woman. Bowen was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

The 19-year-old woman who was injured, Shenece Williams, is currently in a stable but serious condition at the KHMH, according to police reports.

The shooting occurred at about 7:50 on Tuesday night at the Corner of Plues and Berkeley Streets. Information from police is that pockets of persons were socializing when the gunman fired the shots. They are trying to pinpoint a motive for the attack, since shootings rarely happen in the area.

“What I can tell you is that it is very strange when you hear shootings happen in the area, so we are examining every angle. Whether it’s retaliating groups or friends gone sour, we do not know at this time, but to try to establish a motive will give us a clearer picture of what we are up against or what we are trying to investigate.” ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, communications director of the Police Department said.

The gunman was not identified, but police are looking for a single person. He arrived on the scene and escaped on a bicycle.

Reports are that the young lady who was shot in the attack is the daughter of slain George Street boss, Gerald ‘Shiny’ Tillett. Recently, her younger brother, Gerald Tillet, Jr., was killed on Mosul Street by two individuals whom he reportedly knew. His murder sparked one of the most murderous months of May in Belize’s history.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, the Police Department has measures in place to suppress any form of retaliation.

During his remarks to local media, he said, “Let me say that the George Street, the Wagner’s Lane, the Mayflower, and the Banak crowd, they will get what they’re looking for, very shortly.”

He added, “Very shortly could mean a minute from now.”