“A star is born!” – National Youth Awards 2024

Photo: Janelle Chanona, Oceana Belize VP, Khadijah ‘Kaj’ Assales and Linda Searle, awardees

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 5, 2024

Two women were honored as winners in Oceana’s 14th annual Ocean Hero Awards on Wednesday, December 4. This year’s recipients were Khadijah “Kaj” Assales, a well-known jeweler, and Linda Searle, a dedicated marine biologist and conservationist.

The Oceana Ocean Hero Awards celebrate Belizeans who have made significant strides in ocean conservation, advocacy, and education.

“It’s an absolute privilege to celebrate fellow Belizeans who are passionate advocates for our marine resources and the people that depend on them,” said Oceana’s Vice President for Belize, Janelle Chanona. “Khadijah and Linda have shown unwavering dedication to ocean conservation, and their inspiring work is a testament to the power of individuals making a difference.”

Assales is the founder of Kaj Expressions lionfish jewelry line in Belize, transforming an environmental challenge into art. She uses the fins of lionfish and turns them into art, raising awareness of the invasive species while promoting sustainable fishing and marine conservation.

“I would not have been able to do all the work that I’m doing without the collaborative efforts of all the hardworking fishermen of Sarteneja Village; the woman who gave me this idea over 10 years ago, [Jennifer] Chapman; and, of course, all the incredible people who support our mission of spreading lionfish awareness through creative works of art,” she said.

Searle is a prominent figure in Belize’s environmental community since the 1990s as she founded ECOMar – an environmental conservation organization in Belize focusing on preserving the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System World Heritage Site – and Sea Sports Belize.

Her work covers a wide scope in the field from research, education, scuba diving training, and the rescue of stranded marine life. With the support of her husband, John, they have made an impact in Belize’s waters.

“The saying is true, ‘You protect what you love, and passion is the key to making it happen.’ There are many ways to support marine conservation in Belize and around the globe, to follow your passion,” she said.

Both Assales and Searle were honored for their contribution to the ongoing protection of the Belize Barrier Reef and its vital ecosystems.