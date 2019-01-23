Tyrone Fitzgibbon, 30, a fisherman, remanded for arson

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 18, 2019– Tyrone Fitzgibbon, 30, a fisherman of 44 A Dolphin Street, was charged with two counts of arson when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. No plea was taken from him because the offences are indictable.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Macedonio Sanchez, objected to the granting of bail to Fitzgibbon on the grounds that there is the likelihood that Fitzgibbon might interfere with witnesses if he were granted bail and there is a strong case against him.

Fitzgibbon was unable to give a good reason why he should be given bail. He was denied bail and was remanded until March 19.

The incident for which he was charged, occurred around 11:30 p.m. on January 11. The first allegation against Fitzgibbon, is that he caused damage by fire to a wooden structure 20 feet by 25 feet in size, located in Ladyville, the property of Levi Bahadur. The damage to the house is estimated at $30,000.

The second allegation is that Fitzgibbon caused damage by fire to two double sash glass windows and a chain link fence, the property of Cynthia Williams. The cost of the damage to the windows and the fence is estimated at $3,200.

Jermy Bahadur, 27, Levi Bahadur’s brother, reported to the police that he saw his brother’s house on fire and he managed to enter it and rescue a man known to him only as “Moho”, who was inside.

Before it was put out, the fire spread to the residence of Williams, a neighbor, and damaged her glass windows and her chain link fence.

According to allegations, Fitzgibbon went to the house and called out the name of his ex-common-law wife, Karina Allen. When he got no response, he broke a window, entered the house and set it on fire.