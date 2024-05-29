OAS and EU launch new 3-Year project

Photo: Alinna Estell, charged

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 24, 2024

Tonight, 32-year-old Alinna Estell, a resident of #155 West Street, Belize City is out on bail after being charged for a May 9th traffic accident that claimed the life of a Lords Bank man 12 days later.

Estell, who said she provides beauty related services including hair, nails, spa and facial care, appeared before a Senior Magistrate in Court #2 in the presence of her attorney, Javier Williams of Legal Aid Services.

In Court #2, Estell was read three traffic indictable offenses of manslaughter by negligence; causing death by careless conduct; and drove motor vehicle without due care and attention.

No plea was taken from her, and while there was no objection to bail made by the Prosecution, he asked what was Estell’s nationality, where her attorney said she is originally from Ukraine but is now a naturalized Belizean, and having her surrender her travel documents is not an issue.

With that, the Prosecutor asked for other bail conditions, and so Estell was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 plus one surety of the same or two sureties of $2,500 each, which she met.

Conditions of her bail are that she must surrender all travel documents to the court before posting bail; she is not to apply for any new travel documents; she is not to leave the country without the court’s permission; she must sign in every Friday at the Precinct 1 Police Station, effective May 31, 2024.

Alinna Estell, who met bail this evening at around 3:30, is due back in Court #2 on July 24, 2024.

The facts of the case are that on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at about 12:40 p.m., police acted upon information received of an RTA in front of Green Jade Restaurant located at Mile 9 on the Philip Goldson Highway, and upon their arrival, they saw a severely damaged black Honda Civic 2004, vehicle plate BCC-69776, on the right-hand side of the road, when travelling from the direction of Belize City to Lords Bank. About 5 feet away from the black Honda was an extensively damaged red and black Meilun dirt motorcycle.

Next to the cycle, lying on the pavement, was a man with head and body injuries, whose name was learnt to be Gilbert Anthony Stephens, Jr., 31, a Belizean car washer of #130 Billy Web Street, Lords Bank Village, Ladyville.

According to the police’s initial investigation, the red and black 2025 Meilun ML200 motorcycle was coming from the direction of Belize City to Ladyville, and the Black Honda Civic 2004 vehicle was coming from the opposite direction. At Mile 9, the driver of the Black Honda Civic 2004 vehicle made a sudden left turn into the lot of Green Jade Restaurant, and this led to the cycle colliding into the right rear door of the car.

Gilbert Stephens, Jr., was transported to the KHMH via ambulance, where he was admitted to ward and put in an induced coma at the ICU. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, Alinna Estell was served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) by police who processed the scene.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at around 8:20 p.m., Stephens succumbed to his injuries.