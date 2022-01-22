74 F
Belize City
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Undefeateds clash in OWFA 1st Division Finals on Sunday

SourceBen Ramos, Jr. – Administrator, OW Regional Office
ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022– The Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) 1st Division Amateur 2021-22 Opening Tournament was back at the Louisiana Football Field with the knockout semifinals on Sunday, January 16, featuring the top two teams from Groups A and B in the regular season; and it was both group winners retaining their undefeated status in the semifinals, and thus moving on to the final this weekend.

In the first semifinal on Sunday, Group A winners Caribbean Rum Boyz FC (4-0-0) crushed Group B’s second place team Yo Creek La Ceiba FC (3-1-1) by a 6-1 margin. Goals for the Rum Boyz were by Russel Casanova (14’), Richard Gillett (38’ & 40’), Irvin Osorio (44’), Camilo Sanchez (53’) and Enrique Valdez (72’); while Yo Creek’s only goal came from Edimir Carrillo (70’).

The second semifinal was much more competitive, with regulation ending in a 1-1 draw between Group B winner Guinea Grass FC (5-0-0) and Group A second place team Progresso FC (3-0-1). Dedron Baptist (14’) put Progresso in front, but Francisco Rivas (27’) equalized for Guinea Grass before the intermission, and it remained that way for regulation. In the ensuing penalty shootout, Guinea Grass FC maintained its undefeated status with a 4-2 victory over Progresso FC.

The finals are now set for this coming Sunday at the Louisiana Football Field.

Please note that there is no third place game. Both group winning teams, Caribbean Rum Boyz FC and Guinea Grass FC, advance undefeated to the championship finals.

OWFA 1st Division Finals schedule:
Sunday, January 23, Louisiana Field
2:30 p.m. – Caribbean Rum Boyz FC vs Guinea Grass FC

