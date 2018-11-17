US$10,000 reward for Drew De Voursey’s killer

FBI offers reward for help in case of murder of the American in Corozal

CHAN CHEN, Corozal District, Thurs. Nov. 15, 2018– The bodies of Francesca Matus, 52, a Canadian national, and her American boyfriend, Drew Thomas De Voursey, 36, were found over a year ago in a canefield on the Chan Chen Road. Police say they cannot report any significant progress with this case.

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had stepped in to assist with the case, but even they have so far not been successful in finding the killers of the couple.

Yesterday, November 14, the FBI announced that they will be offering $10,000 US to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest for the murder of De Voursey.

If anyone has any information, they should contact the FBI tip-line at 603-1144 and leave a voicemail with a brief description of the information as well as a name and contact information.

Matus and De Voursey were last seen on April 25, 2017, socializing at Scotty’s Bar Crocodile Cove in Corozal Town. The last persons to report seeing them alive said they left the bar at 11 p.m. that night in Matus’ white Isuzu Rodeo SUV.

On April 30, 2017, her SUV was found in a canefield in Paraiso Village, and the next day their decomposed bodies were found by a cane farmer. They had apparently been strangled to death, and their hands were bound by tape.

Matus had been living in Belize for four years as a real estate agent, and De Voursey, who was a retired US Marine, had moved to Belize in December 2016. They had been living in Serenity Sands in Corozal.