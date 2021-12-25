Verdes undefeated Top League champs; Altitude sub-champs

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 22, 2021– The games this past weekend for the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League 2021-22 Opening Season were all academic because, unlike the previous Premier League of Belize (PLB) tournaments that ended in a top-4 playoff, this Top League was determined strictly on points gained in its double round-robin regular season which ended with Week #10 games over the weekend. But Verdes FC had already clinched the championship a couple weeks ago. After last weekend’s games, the standings remained the same, but though undefeated, Verdes were denied a perfect score as they were held to a draw by San Pedro. (See standings below.)

In the Saturday night game, Wagiya jumped on the scorecard early through Donnel Arzu (10’), but their celebration was short-lived, as Garden City scored 4 unanswered goals before Wagiya could reply. At the end it was 5-2 in favor of Garden City FC who got a goal apiece from Andres Makin, Jr. (20’), Wilfredo Galvez (23’), Jesophat Kofi Nnadi (45+1’), Carlos Gonzalez (54’) and Michael Lewis (74’); while the Wagiya SC goals were by Donnel Arzu (10’) and Dayro Chambal (59’).

The opener on Sunday at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium was another 5-2 affair, as Altitude FC proved their Premier League pedigree over newcomers Caesar Ridge FC, who, like the struggling Wagiya franchise, have not been able to match their individual talent with a credible team game. Sharing the scoring for Altitude FC were Adrian Gutierrez (7’), Ashley Torres (28’ & 53’), Gabriel Ramos (32’) and Luis “Baaka” Torres (37’); while both Caesar Ridge goals came from Shawn Young (9’ & 79’) whose goal instincts and poise in the area reminds one of center forwards from a bygone era.

The nightcap to end the FFB Top League tournament saw Verdes FC turn back a San Pedro Pirates FC attempted upset to keep their undefeated season intact, albeit with a 1-1 draw. Horace Avila (22’) put San Pedro on top, but Camilo Marquez (35’) tied it up for Verdes before the intermission, and it stayed that way until the final whistle.

Congratulations to the FFB Top League champions, Verdes FC; and sub-champs, Altitude FC!

Awards and prizes

According to FFB sources, the award winners for the FFB Top League 2021-22 Opening Season are as follows: Best Goalkeeper – Woodrow West (Verdes FC); Best Forward – Shawn Young (Caesar Ridge FC); Best Midfielder – Jordy Polanco (Verdes FC); Best Defender – Azrel Sutherland (San Pedro Pirates FC); Golden Ball (MVP) – Krisean Lopez (Verdes FC); Best Young Player – Wilfredo Galvez (Garden City FC); Most Goals (7 each) – Krisean Lopez (Verdes FC) & Junior Vargas (Verdes FC); Best Coach – David Perez (Verdes FC); and Best Manager – Lorin Frazier (Verdes FC).

(P.S. Our unofficial count has Shawn Young of Caesar Ridge FC with 7 goals also.)

What’s next, FFB?

With the completion of the FFB Top League tournament, fans await the next move from the FFB in regards to the controversy surrounding the last attempted executive elections for the Premier League of Belize (PLB) which had resulted in a Supreme Court injunction ordering a halt to PLB games until the matter is resolved. Since then, the injunction has reportedly been lifted at the request of presidential candidate Clifford King, so that the matter can be settled in arbitration according to the FFB Statutes.

In the absence of a PLB tournament, the FFB Top League has provided the nation with a top tournament winner to represent Belize in the next Concacaf League competition. But some of the Top League games were well below the competitive level and quality of play that fans have become accustomed to in the PLB. It may not have mattered much since there was no paid attendance at games due to Covid-19; but many fans with cable were able to watch the games live on TNC-10.

Reports are that the Top League champion received a check for ten thousand dollars, and it was five thousand for the sub-champs after season’s end on Sunday, which would not be unusual if it was a PLB tournament. But FIFA funds tend to have restrictions.

There are questions to be answered. Most of all, where do we go from here, FFB?