Victor Bryant company burglarized

General — 13 February 2019 — by Albert J. Ciego
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 11, 2019– The Victor L. Bryant company building located on the Lake Independence Boulevard (from the Chetumal Street bridge to the George Price Highway), was burglarized sometime on Thursday night and the break-in was discovered Friday morning.

On our visit to the company this afternoon, we were told that when the company’s employees went to work on Friday morning, they found that the building had been broken into. They have not yet ascertained what was stolen, and will only be able to do so after the inspection of their inventories, which they are presently carrying out, is concluded.

Police have begun an investigation into this burglary, but the culprits have not yet been found.

