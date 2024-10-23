Anti-Corruption Month

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 19, 2024

Elmer Nah, a former police officer who has been charged for being involved in a drug plane landing and who now faces triple murder charges, appeared in the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 18, where he is to be tried in connection with the deaths of Jon, David, and Vivian Ramnarace, who were fatally shot at the home of Jon and Vivian in Belmopan on New Year’s Eve (December 31) 2022.

There have been a series of adjournments in the case, which have prevented the commencement of that trial, but on Thursday, the proceedings got underway when Nah appeared with Senior Counsel Godfrey Smith, who said he has received assistance from a US firm to review the crucial video evidence.

“The video of the shooter on the premises of the deceased persons, shooting, will feature prominently. We have retained a highly reputable forensics video and audio forensics firm in Los Angeles to have a look at that, because it holds the answer to who did the shooting, if it can be enhanced,” said Smith.

Since his arrest, Nah has been claiming his innocence every chance he could get when the local media cameras are rolling outside the courtroom. Despite the video evidence of the incident, he still claims that it does not provide definitive proof that he is the shooter.

Smith explained to local reporters that the video evidence that was submitted was distorted and the original video must be submitted.

“I will say that they have come back to us to say that, look, the CD that you have may have been distorted. You need to get the video from the original recording source, if there’s to be a chance of seeing the face of the shooter. And so, we’ve made an application for that. They pointed out on the recording we have that it was adapted, not from the original, and that we need to get hold of the original source. And we’ve also made an application to get the contents of Mr. Nah’s cell phone and other things that are currently in the possession of the police,” he outlined.

Nah has been charged with three counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder, and one count of use of deadly means of harm in connection with the wounding of David Ramnarace’s girlfriend, who was also shot during the incident.