Wanted poster issued for Aaron Munnings for death of Devaun Mascal

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Oct. 1, 2019– Devaun Mascal, 25, of Mile 4, Philip Goldson Highway, Belize City, and his girlfriend drove into their yard at about 12:30 Saturday morning, August 31, and he got out of his car, opened the bonnet of the vehicle and started to remove the battery cables from the battery poles of the terminals of the car’s engine.

Mascal’s girlfriend got out of the car and went into the house, leaving him alone in the yard, taking off the battery cables.

A gunman, however, was lurking in the shadows in the yard, and he came out and fired at Mascal, who tried to escape. His killer, however, ran behind him, still shooting, and when he fell, the killer ran into a vehicle that was waiting on the road nearby, and drove away.

Police said that when they went to Mascal’s yard, he was already dead.

Senior Superintendent Hilberto Romero said that the getaway vehicle has been impounded. The motive for the murder, however, is still unknown, and they think that Aaron Munnings, 21, an unemployed resident of Curl Thompson Street in the Jane Usher Boulevard area of the city, may be able to help them in their investigation.

Those who knew him said that Mascal was friendly and loved to share jokes, and in school, he was very popular.

Mascal was a former member of the Belize Coast Guard.

Police are seeking public assistance in finding Munnings. Anyone who sees him or has information that could lead to him is urged to contact the nearest police station or call 911.