Subscribe to our Rss

I wasn’t involved, says Lois Young, Head of Belize’s Mission to the United Nations

Letters — 13 February 2019
I wasn’t involved, says Lois Young, Head of Belize’s Mission to the United Nations

Dear Editor,

I would like to set the record straight regarding the Public Service Union (PSU) press release of February 6, 2019, “PSU condemns request by Paulette Elrington,” seeking to involve me as Head of Belize’s Mission to the United Nations in a request made to the Financial Secretary (or to whomever) on behalf of Ms. Paulette Elrington.

For the record, I had no knowledge or involvement in any way, shape or form with anything written by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the contract officer in question.

Please, would you be kind enough to publish this email for me.

Sincerely,
Lois M. Young
New York

Related Articles

For our leaders, we need people with wisdom Slaying our wings Open letter to P.M. Barrow Why isn’t there tourism in the Toledo District?

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.