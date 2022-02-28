We want peace and justice!

This pen has been trying its best not to interfere in the affairs of the country of Belize. However, I find it so difficult, since it’s not possible that those who sit there, do see, but do not care. It was said that it is a win-win for all, and that was what we expected, but when we started to listen and found out through the news of the disadvantages brought against the working class, it left a bad taste in the mouth. How is it possible that those of you are only going to leave or see that a working class be destroyed — like Pontius Pilate who washed his hands when Jesus Christ was crucified? Is it a game or a strategy to use an arm of the governmental structure to do as they please against the people who have been gaining their bread through hard work and who are now being viewed as criminals?

In what kind of mind could it be that a government is going to permit a certain organization to do as it pleases against a small group of persons? How are you going to permit the powerful capitalist elite people to take advantage of a few persons who have justly defended themselves against a corporation? Is defending one’s rights so bad? Is that against the law in Belize? Then what kind of democracy does this country speak about? What kind of independence did this place achieve? I cannot perceive an independence of a country exclusively for an elite imperialist class. It is assumed that it was for all the people of this country. Therefore, we have a right to defend ourselves against injustices.

We all know what took place, and it is a shame to see that you only sit there and observe as if it was a game, as if it was just a show. The perception I get from it is that the arm of the system is working in a way to destroy the most needy people of this country. Shame on them for allowing such a thing. It is true that this is what the courts are for, it’s true that there are laws for that, it’s true that everything is there to settle any disagreement, but to impose an injustice against a justice, I don’t see the joke. And the truth is that I feel ashamed to say that I am a Belizean. Shame on them, for allowing such a thing. It is time that Belizeans should rise up, but we know perfectly well that it is not possible because of the divisions that exist between us.

Unfortunately, we have been taught by a colonialist system which has embedded in our minds a way of behaving, so then, to ask our people to rise up, is something that will not happen. That is why we voted and elected a people who we believed would implement justice equitably, as it should be. How the hell do you expect a small group of workers to be able to defend themselves against corporations in a case that is going to be aired in a court of law? The country of Belize couldn’t beat the billionaire in every case that took place in several courts of justice; now how do you propose that a few employees, workers can do it? It’s not possible.

In other places, like where I grew up, it would be a bloody revolution. This is how Mexico was able, the Mexicans were able, to get rid of the imperial class. We don’t want something like that in Belize, we want peace, we want justice, not a bloody revolution. In a bloody revolution you have a lot to lose; not us, we are already poor, we have nothing; you have, and wherever you go you cannot hide, not even under a rock, because it can be removed. Do not forget that you are not alone, you have family, we have family, this place is small, the world is small; wherever you go, we can also be there. We are in a different time, a time where technology is quite advanced. Technology itself is a weapon. With this type of communication that we have, everything is known, everything is found; we look wherever and we find; there is nothing that can be hidden. Do not provoke something that you will not be able to endure later.

We are all made of flesh and blood; we are all human beings, and as such we should behave, not as machines. The machine has no feeling; human beings do feel. Our hearts bleed every time we hear that they killed so and so (Mary, Joseph and John). So much bloodshed that has been taking place in our country, hurts us and yet a bigger one, such as a bloody revolution? Do not provoke, do not provoke, because you cannot know where the hare is going to jump from. Watch out. Let’s try to live in peace, let’s try to do things as the same Bible that you use says, written in Deuteronomy 24:14-15, “You shall not oppress a hired servant who is poor and needy, whether he is one of your countrymen or one of your aliens who is in your land in your towns. You shall give him his wages on his day before the sun sets, for he is poor and sets his heart on it; so that he will not cry against you to the LORD and it become sin in you”. That is if you are a Christian. Now, if you are not, then do not forget what Franklin Roosevelt said to Winston Churchill: in my words, you have to free the colonies, let the people work and we are going to buy their products at good prices because they also have the right to live a happy life. We want peace and justice, ladies and gentlemen of the elite class, of the imperial class of Belize. Do not forget, we want peace and justice.

[email protected]

February 19, 2022

Finca Solana

Corozal Town