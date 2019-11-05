Week 4 scores in National Women’s League football

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019

Another exciting season of women’s football is getting into higher gear, as the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) held Week 4 games this past weekend in its 2019-2020 Opening Season. Two teams remain undefeated in each of the two zones, North and South; and two strikers are engaging in a battle for top goal scorer in the North – Jewel Fury’s Mariela Morales, who presently leads all scorers with 11 goals; and Rumberas’ Kaite Jones, formerly of Gladiators and back-to-back top goleador, with 8 goals. However, Jewel Fury has played 3 games already, while Rumberas has played 2. (See standings below.)

In the only NAWL game on Saturday, November 2, at the MCC Grounds, it was home standing Guardians with the 2-1 win over Maya Hill Royals from Cayo. Guardians got a goal each from Cynthia Salazar (27’) and Gianni Gomez (47’ PK), while Daysi Paiz (40’) scored for Maya Hill.

On Sunday, November 3, at the Carl Ramos Stadium, Belmopan’s Jewel Fury crushed Dangriga Warriors, 7-1, with 4 goals from Mariela Morales (26’, 42’, 50’ & 60’) and 3 from Jayda Brown (13’, 28’ & 52’); the only Warriors goal coming from Jewel Tablada (33’). Meanwhile, at the Maya Center Field, another Stann Creek team was on the losing end, as visiting Altitude Chics from Mango Creek grabbed the 3-1 victory over Stann Creek Jewels. Pauline Linarez struck twice (16’ & 17’) and Nisha Augustine (85’) got the other goal for Altitude, while Patricia Ical (60’) got the only goal for Stann Creek Jewels. Also on Sunday afternoon, at the Santa Elena Sports Complex, Orange Walk’s Gladiators shelled Santa Elena Strikers, 7-0, with goals from Maria Lopez (13’ & 38’), Kelly Martinez (30’), Glenda Garcia (42’) and Nadine Martinez (67’, 79’ & 84’).

Upcoming Week 5 games:

Saturday, November 8

3:00 p.m. – Rumberas vs Dangriga Warriors – Cowpen Field

5:00 p.m. – Jewel Fury vs Toledo Divas – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Invaders vs Guardians – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, November 10

5:30 p.m. – Maya Hill Royals vs Verdes Rebels – Norman Broaster Stadium