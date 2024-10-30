PEACE program concludes

Photo: Elvira Mulholland, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 28, 2024

A woman is in police custody facing charges including attempted murder for shooting her husband in the head. Fortunately, he survived the shooting.

According to reports, on Friday, October 25, 44-year-old business owner Elvira Mulholland and her husband, 59-year-old Jeffrey Mulholland, a Canadian national, who reside in the 12-mile area on the Coastal Road, were involved in an argument at their residence around 3:00 p.m.

The dispute led Jeffrey Mulholland to leave in a pickup truck in the direction of the George Price Highway; however, his wife reportedly followed him in her F-150 pickup truck and forced his vehicle off the road around Mile 11.

When both trucks halted on the side of the road, the couple exited their respective vehicles, and the argument continued and escalated into a struggle, during which Elvira reportedly grabbed Jeffrey’s 9mm Glock pistol and shot him multiple times, including in his head.

After shooting her husband, Elvira Mulholland fled the scene with another man on a motorcycle. Around 4:00 p.m., police arrived at the scene and saw a white F-150 in a drain on the side of the road. Inside that truck they saw blood stains and recovered several expended shell casings.

Elvira Mulholland was later captured on the Coastal Road and has been charged with attempted murder, use of deadly means of harm and grievous harm.

Jeffrey Mulholland is reportedly in stable condition.