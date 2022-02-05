74 F
William and Kate to visit Belize

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly scheduled to travel to Belize and other Caribbean nations as part of a tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince William and Kate Middleton (Photo by Danny Lawson via Getty Images) 

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 2, 2022– According to reports from The Mail on Sunday, representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Belize last week planning a royal visit for the couple. Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, are reportedly headed to Belize and other Caribbean islands to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. Unconfirmed reports are that they will be in Belize for a four-day visit sometime in March as a part of their tour in this part of the world, with reports that they just may visit Ambergris Caye and also go to mainland Belize.

Reports are that there will be a focus during the royals’ tour on ecological issues facing the world. With the recent strides made by Belize in conservation, and our efforts to continue being a leader in the area of marine conservation, it is appropriate that our country be the first stop on a trip focused on championing ecological issues. The inaugural awards of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize were held last October to promote impactful approaches to environmental issues across the world.

The Queen, 95, serves as the head of state of Belize. Prince William reportedly trained in the country in 2000 with the Welsh Guards regiment. Back in 2012, Prince Harry visited Belize to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, when the famous scene of him dancing at a block party on the Queen Elizabeth II Boulevard was shot.

The couple’s last royal tours were in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, when they visited Ireland, and in December of that same year, when they took a three-day royal train tour across the UK. In May 2021, they spent a week engaged in conversation across Scotland.

In a few days, on February 10, Prince William will visit Dubai for his first official visit to the UAE.

