Woman, 23, missing after attending Christmas party

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 10, 2018– Aneshia “Anny” Young, 23, has been reported missing after she attended a workplace Christmas party on Saturday, December 8. She was reportedly last seen at 3 a.m. on the following morning, December 9, at Sit n’ Sip club, located in Newtown Barracks. Some reports over social media say that she was seen getting into a taxi with a man.

Young, who is a resident of Nargusta Street, was last seen wearing a long, blue dress, as pictured. She has a brown complexion and is slim-built with a narrow face and straight, black hair. She is about 5 feet 1 inch in height.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 922.