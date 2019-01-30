Woman, 29, busted with 250 9mm live rounds on passenger bus

SAN JOSE, Orange Walk District, Thurs. Jan. 24, 2019– At about 9:30 Tuesday morning, Tiffara Leandra Usher, 29, of Hattieville, Belize District, was traveling on a passenger bus from Corozal Town to Orange Walk when she was busted with 250 9mm rounds of ammunition. The rounds were contained in 5 boxes containing 50 rounds each, which were in a bag she was carrying.

Usher and the rounds were taken to the Orange Walk Town police station, where she was detained pending charges of possession of ammunition without a license, and the ammunition was deposited as an exhibit.

Yesterday, Usher was taken to the Corozal Magistrate’s Court, where she was arraigned for the offence and was remanded until Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Police said that while conducting a vehicle checkpoint on the Philip Goldson Highway in San Jose, Orange Walk District, they stopped a Tillett Bus that was coming to Orange Walk and boarded it to conduct a random inspection. On their entry into the bus they saw a woman who appeared to become nervous when she saw them. They became suspicious and so they searched her and found the rounds in her bag.