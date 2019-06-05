Woman found dead on Belize City sidewalk

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2019– A woman was found dead on the sidewalk of Cemetery Road in front of American Imports, near Rene’s Store, at about 6:30 yesterday evening. The woman was identified as Stephanie Lozano, 38, of Belize City. She is well known in the area, since she liked to sing for residents.

Information to us is that she was seen lying on the sidewalk for some time and when observers went to awaken her, she was motionless. Police were called and she was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

ASP Alejandro Cowo said today that Lozano appeared to have died of natural causes.