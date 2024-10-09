Belize assumes Chair of OAS Permanent Council

Photo: Karima Logan and Travis Lopez

by Charles Gladden

INDEPENDENCE, Stann Creek District, Mon. Oct. 7, 2024

A woman from Independence Village, Stann Creek District is recovering from a terrifying confrontation with her common-law husband which left her with second-degree burns to her body.

According to reports, on Thursday, October 3, sometime after 11:30 p.m. the burn victim, 30-year-old Karima Logan was having a minor domestic dispute with her common-law husband, 24-year-old Travis Lopez.

The argument became heated, and Lopez allegedly poured gasoline on Logan and set her ablaze. The fire caused Logan to suffer second-degree burns to her neck, hands, and upper body. She was transported to Independence Poly Clinic before being transferred to the Southern Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Interestingly, Logan described what happened as an accident, saying that Lopez had immediately grabbed her and placed her under a shower to extinguish the flames.

“We have sufficient evidence to arrest and charge him for attempted murder,” said ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division.

ACP Romero noted that before this incident occurred, the couple had previously gotten into a minor domestic dispute leading to Logan reporting the matter to authorities. That incident took place several months ago.

Lopez was charged with attempted murder, as mentioned by ACP Romero.