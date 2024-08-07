80 Belizean students receive SSB scholarships

Photo: The armadillo that was hit

by Charles Gladden

HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Aug. 5, 2024

A woman is hospitalized at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) after she was reportedly hit by a car while she was attempting to pick up an armadillo that had become a roadkill by a previous vehicle.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred on Sunday, August 4, when the woman, who has yet to be identified, allegedly ran onto the George Price Highway at the entrance of Hattieville to pick up the dead armadillo. But, in a split second, she became a victim when she was hit by a vehicle.

Spectators arrived at the scene and witnessed the injured woman lying on the pavement awaiting an ambulance to arrive to transport her to the KHMH for treatment.

No charges have been laid for the driver, as an investigation is pending.