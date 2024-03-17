by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 14, 2024

In celebration of Women’s Month – which is recognized annually in March – the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) will launch its annual women’s art exhibit titled, “Women in Art 2024, StrongHER: Mentoring, Elevating & Ascending Together”.

“This is something that we’ve been doing annually for [some] years,” said Kim Vasquez, Director of ICA. “COVID had brought a pause to Women in Art, and we have gradually been rebuilding and bringing it back; and we are seeing where every year, we are seeing younger artists come in to participate; more women are participating from across the country, and the call is open,” Vasquez added.

The showcase will feature over 50 pieces of art in the form of photography, poetry, painting, sculpting, and fashion design from over 30 Belizean women artists from different parts of Belize.

“That’s the beauty of Women in Art, is that it’s meant to be an inclusive exhibit where both professionally, and women who have been doing art for [several] years showcase their art beside somebody that is very young and may never have participated in an exhibit before. But it’s about sisterhood. This year we’re focusing a lot on mentorship, and we call this a movement,” mentioned Vasquez.

Present at the media preview was Irma Ramos, a designer at CK Girls, whose works will be showcased at the exhibition launch, which will be her second go-round at the exhibit. Ramos has been designing clothing for close to 20 years, and has been working under the brand for a few years.

“I like girls – the clothing for little girls – because it’s the cute designs. [It’s more creative for designers] with more creative minds and ideas,” she said.

The showcase will be open on Friday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m., and will be available for public viewing for 3 days.