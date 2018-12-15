WW Rustic Korner 1st Race results – Sunday, December 9

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 10, 2018– Here are the results from the Weekend Warriors’ (WW) 1st ever Rustic Korner Race held yesterday, travelling from Leslie’s Imports through the Boom Road and onto the Philip Goldson (Northern) Highway heading east, to turn around at the approach to Haulover Bridge, then on to the finish at the Airport Plaza, about 200 yards from Sky Supermarket in Ladyville.

“A” & “B” class riders did the same route, but the “B” left at 9:00 a.m., and the “A” left at 9:30 a.m. Twenty-two (22) of 23 starters finished the “A” race, while all 8 “B” starters completed the journey.

“A” finishing order: 1st Place – Palas Joseph (Lampaz, 1:32:48); 2nd Sean Duncan (Smart, 1:34:35); 3rd Barney Brown (Scotiabank, st); 4th Collet Maheia (Kulture Megabytes, st); 5th Alvin Card (Furnished Apartments, st); 6th Michael Lewis (unattached, st); 7th Alvan Gillett (Kulture Megabytes, st); 8th Kenneth Butler (FT Williams, st); 9th Mark Gentle (FT Williams, st); 10th Windell Williams, Sr. (unattached, st); 11th Ruthford Cunningham (unattached, st); 12th Stephen Bisset (CDS Gas, st); 13th Dean Boyce (FT Williams, st); 14th Nigel Matus (M&M Engineering, st); 15th Anthony Tun (Valvoline, st); 16th Kenny Gooding (FT Williams, st); 17th Wayne Moses (unattached, st); 18th George Abraham (unattached, st); 19th Jack Sutherland (Digicell-4G, st); 20th Orson Butler (Bel-Cal, st); 21st Dean Belisle (Bel-Cal); and 22nd Shelton Graham (Bel-Cal).

“B finishing order: 1st Place – Enrique Morales (Valvoline, 1:46:53); 2nd Sydney Thurton (unattached, st); 3rd Steve Gill (Smart, st); 4th Richard Gabourel (unattached, st); 5th Armando Morales (Valvoline); 6th Andy Bennett (Smart); 7th Nicole Gallego (unattached); and 8th Alejandro Morales (Valvoline).