Belize attends IMF and WBG annual meetings

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Oct. 30, 2024

At the start of every academic year in Belize, some students who return to the classroom with hairstyles that are deemed to be in violation of their school’s guidelines on hair, have been sent home until those guidelines are met.

In September of this year, Minister of Education Hon. Francis Fonseca, while speaking to reporters, went on record to say that no school should refuse admission to its students because of their hairstyle.

“It is improper and unlawful for any school to refuse a child entry into their school because of the style or length of their hair,” he said.

This interview came to light after three female students of Anglican Cathedral College (ACC) were sent home due to their long braided hairstyles.

Similar actions have been taken by schools in other parts of the country. A Corozal resident was denied enrollment at Belize Adventist Junior College in 2023 due to the length of his hair, and shared his experience via social media, which gained traction as students of the same institution shared similar experiences.

Today, Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in response to the apparent discrimination, YaYa Marin-Coleman, chairperson of UEF (United Black Association for Development Educational Foundation), carried out a one-woman protest in front of the Ministry of Education district office in Belize City about the issue.

“All that we know is because they make news stories, or have lived and experienced discrimination that Belizean students face, going to preschool, primary school, high school, sixth form, university, tertiary level. From a quick online search, you have discrimination with Belizean students in all six districts – I think four towns and three villages in nine years,” she said. “We di seh dat di Ministry of Education needs to create one national hair policy. The Ministry of Education is violating the constitutional beliefs. Under both administrations, the ministers of education, and the chief executive officer come out and give lip service every time we hear discrimination stories make the news, and the discrimination continues. So, they can’t sit and know they’re aware of this systemic violation,” Marin-Coleman commented.

According to Marin-Coleman, Anguilla, Trinidad & Tobago, and Puerto Rico have amended their policies on students’ hair. She wants Belize to create an educational hair policy that will be extended to the private sector and employment.

“I would need to be a part of that process; and you can’t bring nobody to the process weh don’t have no credibility, meaning they don’t have no receipt of advocating on behalf of the communities what they said and represent, with evidence that they do. Now, if there’s any other group of people, whatever advocates come out as it relates to hair discrimination, you could sit on that table. Any other families who never report their story, any other families who report this story, children, and they’re still traumatized, yes, later, they could be part of a meaningful people participation before that policy being drafted,” Marin-Coleman said.

The protest will continue for two Wednesdays – November 13 and 27.