Youngest Belizean cyclist of the KREM New Year’s Day Classic to receive the Matilda Usher Trophy

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 17, 2018– The youngest Belizean rider who participates and completes the annual New Year’s Day KREM Cycling Classic, which will be held on New Year’s Day 2019, will receive the Matilda Usher Trophy. A trophy will be presented by the Usher family in memory of their mother, Matilda, who was a cycling enthusiast, to an outstanding Belizean cyclist. This year, the trophy will be presented by her son Anthony Usher, who himself is a sport enthusiast and was a pioneer of the Tumblers Organization that participates in events like Carnival Road March and other events. The trophy will be presented to the rider at the conclusion of the race on the Central American Boulevard.

During an interview with us today, Anthony Usher said that his mother, Matilda, was a cycling and sports advocate. She was the mother of 14 children, and she encouraged all of them to be active and become involved in sports, and emphasized education. On Holy Saturday, she would gather all the family to hear the broadcast of the Cross Country Race, which was a major activity of the family’s Easter holiday; and through her encouragement they all became lovers of sports and excelled in education. Anthony said that she ensured that he attended St. John’s College in Belize City, and he thanks her for the motivation and values she instilled in him. He is now a licensed Architect, and the Technical Manager for the San Pedro Building Unit.

Usher said that it will be with pride an honor that he presents the trophy to the youngest rider in memory of his mother, who encouraged youths to participate in sports and cycling and to get into the arena of sports.

Every year, The Matilda Usher Trophy is presented to an outstanding Belizean rider in various categories, and this year the category is the youngest rider.