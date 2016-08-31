BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 26, 2016–The damage wrought by Hurricane Earl, which struck Belize on August 3 and 4, 2016, is now estimated at $183.6 million, according to Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who gave a report in Parliament on Friday.
Barrow had previously told the press that individual property losses had been estimated at upwards of $15 million and losses to agriculture and tourism at over $100 million.
In his presentation today, he said that losses to the utility companies—the Belize Telemedia Limited and the Belize Electricity Limited—amounted to an estimated $25 million.
Meanwhile, damage to roads was estimated at $29.4 million.
According to Barrow, 4,684 households were impacted, amounting to an estimated 17,000 persons in the Belize, Cayo, Orange Walk and Stann Creek Districts.
Morales accuses Barrow and Belizeans of cynicismAugust 31, 2016
Unions pressure BarrowAugust 27, 2016
$15.8 mil to curb illegal encroachment on ChiquibulAugust 27, 2016
The genesis of the Section 53 challenge: Part 2August 27, 2016
Share
About Author
“I want my country back!!”
August 31, 2016
House Speaker kicks out Julius Espat!
August 31, 2016
PUP call for Speaker Peyrefitte’s head!
August 31, 2016
Police United goalie Keith Allen chosen “Goalkeeper of the Week”
August 31, 2016
$183.6 mil in losses due to Hurricane Earl
August 31, 2016
Cane farmers to meet on BSI “ultimatum” this Sunday
July 18, 2014
6 years for $100 crack cocaine !
July 18, 2014
Personality of the Week
June 30, 1999
Anna tells police to ?get their act in place?
November 06, 2000
FROM THE PUBLISHER
November 08, 2000
Cane farmers to meet on BSI “ultimatum” this Sunday
Great story!
6 years for $100 crack cocaine !
I do not use drugs nor do I condone the use or selling of it. But Law