2 undefeated teams at Week 3 of FFB National Amateur Women’s League

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 3, 2017–The Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) National Amateur Women’s League 2017 tournament completed Week 3 games over the weekend, and 2 of the 8 participating teams remain undefeated – Belize City FC in the North Zone and Jewel Fury FC in the South Zone. Three games were scheduled for Saturday, April 1, and one for Sunday, April 2.

On Saturday, at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, visiting Jewel Fury FC from Belmopan unleashed their full fury on home standing Griga Pumas, with Fury goals coming from Eris Galdamez (8’ & 45’), Gisel Baeza (15’ & 35’), Ashley Rodriguez (53’), Jayda Brown (58’) and Iris Centeno (59’), before Griga Pumas managed a consolation goal from Tyler Savery (73’), for the 7-1 final score. Meanwhile, further south at the Victor Sanchez Union Field, the visitors were also victorious, as Sagitun Strikers from Independence came away with the 3-1 win over Toledo Strikers. Shaking the net for Sagitun were Digan Cruz (13’), Erica Vallecillo (28’) and Nisha Augustine (83’); while Sivia Pan (52’) got the lone goal for the home team. And at the MCC Grounds, home standing Belize City FC won by default (3-0) over Gentle Touch of Cayo.

The only Sunday game, at the Carolina Field, saw the visiting Gladiators FC from Orange Walk demolishing Calcutta Strikers of Corozal, 7-nil, with goals from Kaite Jones (34’ & 43’), Britney Pott (45’ & 78’), Karen Garcia (67’ & 88’) and Anisha Nah (74’).

Upcoming Week 4 games:

Saturday, April 8

3:30 p.m. – Jewel Fury vs Toledo Strikers – FFB Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Gentle Touch vs Calcutta Strikers – Santa Elena Sporting Complex

5:00 p.m. – Griga Smart Pumas vs Sagitun Strikers – Carl Ramos Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Belize City FC vs Gladiators FC – MCC Grounds