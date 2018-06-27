2-year-old child badly bitten by pitbull

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 25, 2018– On Saturday, June 23, a 2-year-old boy, Kyle Carter, was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he was badly bitten in the face by a pitbull.

Carter and his mother, Brianna Kelly, were walking through the gate of their home on #168 Raccoon Street Extension after coming from the store when Kelly turned her back and the dog, which was one of the family’s dogs, suddenly attacked Carter. The dog reportedly dragged him across the yard, and the family had to beat it with a stick in order to force it to release the child.

Carter suffered severe facial injuries, that required over 100 facial stitches, but is now in a stable condition.

Since the incident occurred in a fenced yard, in which two of the family’s houses are located, police are trying to figure out how they can best assist the family, since it does not appear that anyone is legally responsible for what occurred.

Information to us is that the family has already gotten rid of the dog.