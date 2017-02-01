WW Race #1 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 30, 2017 – - Here are the results from Weekend Warriors (WW) racing held yesterday, Sunday, January 29, which represents Race #1 of the current 3-race “Series.” The Class A & B left from Cotton Tree Village Primary School at 8:40 a.m. and finished at Leslie’s Imports, for 40 miles; whilst the C Class started from La Democracia Junction, for 30 miles, finishing at the same place.

Finishing order for the “A/B” was: 1st place – Isaiah Willacey (Santino’s, 1:39:20); 2nd place – George Abraham (Bel-Cal, st); 3rd place – Collet Maheia (Kulture Megabytes, 1:41:36); 4th Daniel Cano (Santino’s, st); 5th Preston Martinez (Digicell-4G, st); 6th Kenroy Gladden (Kulture Megabytes, st); 7th Charles Garay (BFSC-El Pescador, st, 1st “B” rider); 8th Santiago Cus (Smart, st, 2nd “B” rider); 9th Kirk Sutherland (Digicell-4G, 1:42:47); 10th Sean Duncan (Smart, st, 3rd “B” rider); 11th Santino Castillo (Santino’s, st, 4th “B” rider); and 12th Jack Sutherland (Digicell-4G, st).

Finishing order for the “C” was: 1st place – Andrew Bennett (Smart); 2nd place – Enrique Morales (Caribbean Tires); 3rd place – Ingmar Perrera (BFSC-El Pescador); 4th Alejandro Morales (Caribbean Tires); and 5th Steve Gill (Smart).

Race #2 comes up this Sunday, February 5, from Mile 21 to Caves Branch Bridge then back to finish on Armenia Village Hill, for 40 miles.