3 Jamaicans drifted 631 miles from the coast of Westmoreland, Jamaica, to San Pedro, Belize

The men were stranded for 25 days

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Thurs. July 19, 2018– 3 Jamaican men have been stranded at sea for 25 days after a fishing trip went wrong. Yesterday, at around 11:30 p.m., one of the men called the San Pedro police station saying that he was lost.

At 4:30 this morning, their 28-foot skiff was found docked beside Grand Caribe Resort in San Pedro Town.

The fishermen, Noel Samuels, 50, Romeo Lewis, 23, and Karma Beckford, 44, are all residents from Westmoreland, Jamaica. They left Westmoreland on June 23 around midday so that they could fish 15 miles off the coast of Negril.

Samuels, the boat captain, said that they were not in service area, and had begun to drift into open sea. Finally, after 25 days, they drifted into San Pedro. The distance from Negril to San Pedro, according to Google, is approximately 1,016 kilometers, or 631 miles.

After being found in the boat, the men were taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where they are being given medical treatment.