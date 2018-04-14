3 prisoners escape from Corozal Police Station

COROZAL TOWN, Corozal District, Thurs. Apr. 12, 2018– A breakout occurred at the Corozal Police Station’s detention center, and two men who were detained and a prisoner serving a sentence are now on the run. The three men are Marvin Pec, 20; Johnny Matus, 28; and Austin Sutherland, Jr., 29, all of Corozal.

The men escaped sometime between 4:00 and 6:00 this morning by sawing three iron bars of the holding cell, through which they exited the cell and scaled the fence securing the compound, and made their bid for freedom.

During the weekly police press brief held this morning at the Raccoon Street Police Station, Inspector Wilfred Ferufino, Deputy Commander of Crimes Investigation, said that Pec was detained yesterday for handling stolen goods, while Matus was serving a sentence for burglary and was returned to court for another case, and Austin Sutherland was being taken to court for aggravated burglary.

Ferufino said that the men should be considered dangerous and any member of the public who sees the men should call the nearest police station.

The Corozal Police high command has requested that the tree bordering the wall of the police station’s compound be cleared, because it is believed that the tree was used by the escaping men to scale the wall.

Information to us is that a police surveillance camera in the station captured the entire escape, but the surveillance system was not monitored on a 24 /7 basis, and is only accessible in the offices of the police commanders.

Also, regular inspection of the cell block was conducted by the policemen on night duty, but the prisoners timed the routine cell inspection to facilitate their escape.

Inspector Ferufino said that it is not known how the men could have been able to use an object to which they had access to cut the bars in the cell. He said that that an internal investigation into the matter has begun.