8.0 magnitude earthquake offshore Mexico rocks Belize

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 7, 2017–Belizeans from Corozal and San Pedro all the way down to the southern parts of the country reported tonight that they felt the shaking caused for several minutes by an 8.0 magnitude earthquake which happened offshore Chiapas, Mexico, at around 10:50 p.m. Belize City, followed by powerful aftershocks.

The earthquake—which had its epicenter in the Pacific Ocean, 60 miles southwest of Pijijiapan, just north of the Mexico-Guatemala border and 6.2 miles below the surface at 15.13 N latitude and 93.95 W longitude—is said to have caused “slightly damaging effects” in Mexico, where people fled buildings in the capital city amid the earthquake.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Guatemala.

At press time tonight, tsunami alerts had been issued for that part of Mexico, as well as Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador on the Pacific side.