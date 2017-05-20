Alfonso Wiltshire, 53, re-arrested for forced sex with girl, 13

SAN PEDRO, Belize District, Wed. May 17, 2017–Alfonso Wiltshire, 53, a taxi driver of San Pedro, has been re-arrested on four additional charges of sexual assault and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. It was ordered that he be rearrested on Friday after the findings of a further investigation were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which then ordered his immediate arrest.

Wiltshire was taken to the San Pedro Magistrate’s Court today, where the additional charges were read to him. No pleas were taken from him and no bail was offered. He was remanded at the Belize Central Prison until July 26, when he will be returned to court and given disclosure. A date has been set for a preliminary inquiry to find out whether the case should to be sent to the Supreme Court for trial.

Police told us that Wiltshire has applied for Supreme Court bail, which may be granted by Friday, May 19. In the meantime, he remains in custody at the San Pedro Police Station.

Police reported that at about 2:00 on the afternoon of May 3, 2015, while the 13-year-old girl was at home alone in an apartment complex, Wilshire had forcible sex with her.

Afterwards, police allege, Wiltshire threatened her with a gun that he would kill her if she reported the sexual assault.

Police say that he again had forcible sex with the girl on October 2, 2015 — again at gunpoint.

This time, however, the girl told her mother what had happened and they both made a formal report to police. The girl was taken to a doctor at the San Pedro Polyclinic, where it was certified that she had been carnally known, and the injuries to her private parts were classified as grievous harm.

After initially being arrested and released, Wiltshire was informed that there were additional charges to be brought against him, based on additional statements from the victim. The statement was made on January 25. However, details of the statement have just recently been released by the police, which resulted in his being re-arrested.

The new evidence revealed that there were four other incidents of unlawful sexual intercourse in June 2015. The official report states that in all the incidents of forced sex with the girl, she was always given a death threat by Wiltshire if she refused to comply, and the sexual abuse occurred whenever she was home alone.

On one of the occasions, Wiltshire was already inside the house, waiting for her.

Wiltshire told the San Pedro Sun that he did not understand why police kept bringing up a case which even the girl’s parents have expressed their desire to not continue.