Alfred Seguro, 64, missing 6 days and counting

BISCAYNE, Belize District, Tues. Mar. 27, 2018– Alfred Seguro, 64, of Biscayne, has been missing for 6 days and counting, and search parties are trying to find him. So far the effort has been fruitless.

The Seguro family said that he left home Thursday morning, March 22, and has not returned. They became worried when he did not return home at least on Friday, because he is a man who does not stay away from home in that manner. If he would stay out, he would return early the next day, they said.

Police began trying to find him around 9:00 yesterday morning and continued the search until 4:30 yesterday evening, and they say that they will resume the search today, Tuesday, along with his family members.

Anyone who sees Alfred Seguro or has information that could lead to finding him is urged to contact the nearest police station.