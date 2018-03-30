Subscribe to our Rss

Alfred Seguro, 64, missing 6 days and counting

General — 30 March 2018 — by Albert J. Ciego
Alfred Seguro, 64, missing 6 days and counting

BISCAYNE, Belize District, Tues. Mar. 27, 2018–  Alfred Seguro, 64, of Biscayne, has been missing for 6 days and counting, and search parties are trying to find him. So far the effort has been fruitless.

The Seguro family said that he left home Thursday morning, March 22, and has not returned. They became worried when he did not return home at least on Friday, because he is a man who does not stay away from home in that manner. If he would stay out, he would return early the next day, they said.

Police began trying to find him around 9:00 yesterday morning and continued the search until 4:30 yesterday evening, and they say that they will resume the search today, Tuesday, along with his family members.

Anyone who sees Alfred Seguro or has information that could lead to finding him is urged to contact the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Eva Middleton, activist and manager for BAPDA, dies PUP challenge validity of the San Pedro Town Board election in Supreme Court petition Alejandro Lauriano charged for shooting deaths of two women The CCJ drops interest rate from 17 % to 6% for Belize Bank debt

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.