Aretha Elinor Ford called to the Bar in London

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2017–Aretha Elinor Ford, eldest daughter of Nelson and Jennifer Hyde, was called to the Bar at the Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn, London, England today. Before this, Aretha graduated from St. Catherine Academy and SJC 6th Form majoring in Secretarial Science.

She followed this with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at the University College of Belize, then a Master’s Degree (Summa cum laude) at Mississippi Valley State University in the USA.

She then acquired a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from the University of London International Program and completed the Bar Professional Training Course at the University of the West of England, Bristol, in July 2017.

Aretha was appointed as Senior Magistrate in Belize in October 2017. Aretha is married to Emory Ford of the Central Bank of Belize, is a granddaughter of Charles Bartlett and Elinor Hyde and a niece of Amandala Publisher, Evan X Hyde.