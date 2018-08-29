Bandits drop Police, lead standings at Week 4 of PLB Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 27, 2018– We are yet to receive the official scoring details of the 4 games played over the weekend in Week 4 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2018-2019 Opening Season. Despite the rainy weather from a passing tropical wave, all four scheduled games were completed, and defending champions, Belmopan Bandits SC now stand alone at the top of the standings, after their 3-0 win over Police United FC on Saturday night. (See standings below)

The weekend started out at Ambergris Stadium on Saturday night, where visiting BDF FC recorded their first win of the tournament, as they clipped San Pedro Pirates, 1-nil.

And on Sunday afternoon, it was Belmopan Bandits SC, 3-0, over Police United FC at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium; Verdes FC managed a 1-0 win over Altitude Assassins FC at the Santa Elena Sporting Complex; and in the “Battle of the South,” Wagiya FC came out 3-2 victors over Freedom Fighters FC at the Carl Ramos Stadium.

Upcoming Week 5 games:

Saturday, September 1

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Verdes FC – Ambergris Stadium

8:00 p.m. – Freedom Fighters FC vs Belmopan Bandits SC – Victor Sanchez Union Field

Sunday, September 2

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya FC vs Police United FC – Carl Ramos Stadium

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Altitude Assassins FC – MCC Grounds

UNCAF Nation’s Cup International

Friday, September 7

8:00 p.m. – Belize vs Bahamas

There will be no PLB games on the weekend of September 8-9, due to the international match on September 7. The PLB Week 6 resumes on weekend of September 15-16.