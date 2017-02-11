Bandits and Police draw 0-0 in Week 2 back match

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 9, 2017–Last night at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, Police United FC and Belmopan Bandits SC played to a 0-0 draw in a Week 2 back match which was originally scheduled for last Sunday at the Norman Broaster Stadium. Police United moved their home game to Belmopan for the mid-week back match.

Two other rained out games remain as Week 2 back matches: Freedom Fighters FC vs Verdes FC at the Victor Galvez Union Field in Punta Gorda, and Wagiya FC vs FC Belize at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga. The only Week 2 game played as scheduled saw home standing BDF FC registering a 2-nil win over Placencia Assassins FC at the MCC Grounds on Sunday, with second half goals from Brian Martinez (81’) and Raymond Ramos (87’).

Upcoming Week 3 games:

Saturday, February 11

7:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs Police United FC – Michael Ashcroft Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits SC vs BDF FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, February 12

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Wagiya FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – FC Belize vs Freedom Fighters FC – MCC Grounds

The season is early, but already there are some interesting match-ups. Police United’s new head coach Aaron “Gambis” Gamboa puts his 2-0 record on the line on Saturday night against winless Placencia Assassins, who play their first home game, after two hard fought losses on the road, 2-1 to Verdes FC and 2-nil to BDF FC. The Assassins are always tough to beat at home, and they are especially hungry for their first win of this season.

The clash between the Opening Season finalists is what it is, the biggest game of the week, as BDF is still hurting from their shocking finals loss to the Bandits. To add more spice to the encounter, it is BDF FC that now sports the league leading goleador in new addition, Brian Martinez, who leads the league with 4 goals so far.

The Mexicans are back

On KREM WUB this morning, FC Belize veterans Floyd Jones and Mark “Kelo” Leslie were accompanied by Mexican goalkeeper Rodrigo Vasquez who was a main fixture in the team’s long string of success last season, until management/financial issues derailed their momentum, starting with a forfeited mid-week match to Belmopan Bandits at the MCC. Nevertheless, FC Belize did make it to the playoffs, and were only eliminated by the Bandits after a controversial ejection of then FC Belize head coach Anthony “Willie Bo” Bernard at their semifinal in Belmopan.

Also expected to arrive this afternoon to re-join FC Belize is Mexican striker Hector Martinez, who was one of the top 10 goal scorers last season. So, for their home game at the MCC this Sunday, FC Belize promises a good showing against southern visitors, Freedom Fighters FC from Toledo.

There are still financial issues with the club, and some dinner sales are reportedly one of their initiatives to raise needed funds. Fans can help support the home team by purchasing barbeque tickets and/or attending the game on Sunday at the MCC.