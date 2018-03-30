Barrow jacks up fuel prices for Easter

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 27, 2018– As the long Easter holiday weekend approaches and record numbers of Belizeans prepare to take to the nation’s highways, the government of Prime Minister Dean Barrow has decided to cash in with a uniform increase in all fuel prices. At midnight, the new fuel prices came into effect.

The price of premium gasoline shot up by fifteen cents, from $11.24 to 11.39.

The price of regular gasoline got the biggest increase of forty-three cents. The new price for regular gasoline is now $10.61, up from the previous price of $10.18.

Diesel price has been raised from $9.88 to $10.13. This represents an increase of twenty-five cents.

Also, the price of kerosene shot up from $6.31 to $6.55, an increase of twenty-four cents.