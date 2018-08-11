BCC/APEX Final-Four FREE basketball games this weekend at the Civic

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 9, 2018– The Belize City Council (BCC) Summer U-12 & U-15 Basketball Tournament, which got under way back on Monday, July 9, after an all-day Marathon on July 7, had a total of 20 teams (ten U-12 and ten U-15) participating, ten from “North Side” and 10 from “South Side,” with South Side games being played at Bird’s Isle, and North Side games at SJC Gym. At 12 players per team, that is 240 players involved in the tournament.

North Side teams were: Freetown, Fort George, Pickstock, Caribbean Shores, and Albert (just to balance off at 5 teams each, though geographically on the south side of town.)

South Side teams were: Port Loyola, Queen’s Square, Mesopotamia, Collet, and Lake I.

Interestingly, the tournament organizers, headed by Councilor Micah Goodin, whose portfolio includes Youths and Sports, envisioned a program that would engender city unity among the youth by reaching out to all 10 elected Area Representatives (that’s both blue and red) in the 10 Belize City electoral divisions; and, according to a release announcing this weekend’s semifinals and finals, he “thanked all area representatives for gathering the youths together, not only to participate in the tournament, but to learn and understand the discipline of basketball, which could help develop life skills for the future.” That sounds like a true bi-partisan flavor; is politics really “coming of age” for the benefit of our youth in Belize City?

The tournament is now down to the top-4 U-12 and U-15 teams.

The “Final Four” semifinals and finals are set for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 11-12, at the Belize Civic Center, beginning at 3:00 p.m. each day.

Entrance to the Civic for these games is FREE, thanks to the sponsorship of the Belize City Council and APEX Event Services Belize; and the public is invited to support the youths!!

Final Four playoff format:

This weekends Final Four playoffs will be knockout semifinals on Saturday, and the finals on Sunday for both U-12 and U-15.

South Side playoff teams are: U-12 (#1 seed – Collet; #2 seed – Port Loyola); U-15 (#1 seed Lake Independence; #2 seed – Collet).

North Side playoff teams are: U-12 (#1 seed – Freetown; #2 seed – Pickstock); U-15 (#1 seed – Pickstock; #2 seed Caribbean Shores).

The schedule for Saturday:

U-12 – Freetown vs Port Loyola

U-12 – Pickstock vs Collet

U-15 – Pickstock vs Collet

U-15 – Caribbean Shores vs Lake Independence

On Sunday, the losers play for third place; and the winners play for the championship in both U-12 and U-15.

At the end of the tournament the winning team members of both categories (U-12 & U-15) will also each be receiving a book grant of $150.00.