BDF, 2-0, over Placencia Assassins in sole PLB Week 2 game

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 6, 2017 – - Three Week 2 games in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2016-2017 Closing Season were rained out over the weekend. Only Belize City’s MCC Grounds was playable on Sunday, as games were cancelled at the Norman Broaster in Cayo, Carl Ramos in Stann Creek and Victor Sanchez Union Field in Toledo due to rain.

In the only Week 2 game played on Sunday, it was scoreless at the intermission; but home standing BDF FC got late goals from Brian Martinez (81’) and Raymond Ramos (87’), to clinch the 2-nil win over visiting Placencia Assassins FC.

A PLB release today said the Police United FC vs Belmopan Bandits SC, Freedom Fighters FC vs Verdes FC, and Wagiya FC vs FC Belize games will be re-scheduled to a later date to be announced.