BDFA Interoffice Football semifinals results, finals schedule

BELIZE CITY, Sat. Sept. 29, 2017–The Belize District Football Association (BDFA) Interoffice Football Tournament 2017 knockout semifinals were concluded with two games played at the MCC Grounds on Thursday, September 28. In the opener, Ramada Eco Nature bombed BTL, 4-0, with goals from Steven Baizer (3’ & 11’), Antonio Barrera (54’) and Sarah Arzu (62’). And in the nightcap, Belize City Council (BCC) had to come from behind to clip Brodies, 2-1, with a goal each from Edon “Yellowman” Rowley (40’) and Daren Leal (44’), after Travyon Martinez (18’) had given Brodies the early lead.

The championship finals will be held next week Thursday at the MCC:

Thursday, October 12, FINALS

8:00 p.m. – Ramada Eco Nature vs BCC

(Information courtesy William Moguel, BDFA Chairman)