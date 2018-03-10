Beach Volleyball teams to Costa Rica for Youth Olympic Games Qualifier

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 8, 2018– The Belize Volleyball Association is pleased to announce that a Belize contingent will depart the country today to Puntarenas, Costa Rica, to compete in Beach Volleyball at the Youth Olympic Games Qualifier to be held this weekend, March 10 & 11. This tournament also serves as the U19 Central American Beach Volleyball Championship.

The Youth Olympic Games is set to take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 1-12, 2018. It is expected that teams from all Central American countries will participate in this important qualifying event. One female and one male team will represent Belize. The female team is Mya Musa and Ayah Safa, coached by Kelsey Balderamos. The male team is Francis Hauze and Michael Jenkins, coached by Martin Swasey. Athletes must have been born between January 1, 2000, and December 31, 2003…

The contingent returns to Belize on Monday, March 12…

– press release –